NMSP make arrest in Clovis child solicitation case

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) have arrested a Clovis man after they say he agreed to meet with an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl. State police and the Air Force Office began a child solicitation investigation earlier this week after 26-year-old Miguel Garza agreed to meet up with the undercover officer.

On May 13 around 8:00 p.m., Garza showed up at the meeting spot, a local hotel, and was arrested. He is facing charges of child solicitation. The investigation is ongoing.

