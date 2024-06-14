NMDWS to host rapid hire event

Jun. 13—The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is holding a rapid hire event in Albuquerque next week, during which it will look to hire people to investigate and analyze workforce issues.

The event is Monday from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Mexico Workforce Connection employment center at 501 Mountain NE. NMDWS staff will be on site to interview interested candidates.

The NMDWS Labor Relations Division is looking to hire dozens of positions including wage and hour state investigators and public works management analysts.

The division received $1.8 million in state funding to hire staff and procure office space.

The state is looking to add 14 wage and hour investigators, two public works management analysts and a staff attorney.

"Enforcing wage laws is a critical mission of our department," NMDWS Secretary Sarita Nair said in a statement. "We are very grateful that the Governor and the Legislature responded to historic increases in wage claims by providing additional funding to handle these cases.

"The group that comes on board through this rapid hire event will join a dedicated team to tackle the pressing challenge of making sure everyone receives fair pay for their work."

Applicants should bring a resume with references, their birth certificate, social security number, driver's license and proof of right to work in the U.S., if applicable.

"Increases in staff will enable the Division to meet and exceed critical obligations," LRD Division Director Kimberly Souders said in a statement.