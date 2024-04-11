NMDOT addresses noise complaints over rumble strips in Tijeras Canyon

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In a bid to enhance safety measures along the roads of Tijeras Canyon, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) inadvertently sparked newer complaints from nearby residents. The installation of rumble strips intended to prevent accidents has instead become a source of sleepless nights for nearby residents. Charlene Pyskoty, a resident of the affected area, shared, “I could hear it through my walls day and night.”

The uproar stemmed from NMDOT’s decision to place the rumble strips directly atop the painted line on Interstate 40 from Carnuel to Sedillo, rather than the customary 16 inches outside of it. The unconventional placement amplified the noise pollution throughout the canyon.

In response to the uproar, NMDOT held a meeting in the village of Tijeras to address the issue and outline their proposed solution. Cabinet Secretary for NMDOT, Rickey Serna, assured attendees that the department would fix the situation by covering the entire rumble stripe and readjusting the placement to the standard 16 inches from the painted line. The corrective process is scheduled to start next month, weather conditions permitting.

To address concerns regarding the new material being utilized, NMDOT revealed plans to employ rubberized asphalt, a substance proven effective in similar projects in Arizona. However, some residents, like motorcycle enthusiasts, expressed apprehension about potential safety hazards. NMDOT affirmed that the material would withstand both scorching summer temperatures and winter maintenance, including snow plowing.

Residents, while cautiously optimistic, eagerly anticipate the implementation of the corrective measures. “I’m optimistic, and I’m also going to keep monitoring it,” said Pyskoty.

