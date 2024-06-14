NMDOJ: County commission violated Open Meetings Act in manager search

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Justice said the Bernalillo County Commission violated state law in its search for the next county manager. In a letter to the commission, the NMDOJ said the commissioners held private deliberations before moving forward with the search which violated the Open Meetings Act.

The investigation started after Commissioners Steven Michael Quezada and Walt Benson accused three colleagues, Barbara Baca, Adriann Barboa, and Eric Olivas, of discussing the plan before the commission meeting. The DOJ said right now, any selection of a county manager would be null and void.

They said the commission could fix the problem by either holding a public meeting to summarize their previous closed-door discussions or start the process from scratch. Thursday night, Commission Chair Baca released a statement saying a special meeting will convene on June 18 to discuss the plan again and take another vote.

