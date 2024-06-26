NMC trustees bless expansion plan

Jun. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College trustees voted to approve a plan that will migrate spaces between numerous campuses, as well as expand student housing.

The plan, called "NMC Thrive," is a series of renovation and expansion projects that will take place over the course of the next 10 years.

"Central to our plan, NMC Thrive, is the goal of enhancing campus life. By consolidating student services, developing new and modern campus housing, and revitalizing our teaching and learning spaces, we are creating a more engaging, accessible, and supportive atmosphere for our students, faculty, staff and guests," President Nick Nissley said in a press release.

One notable project will be to develop 22 acres of a 55-acre parcel on the north end of campus along Eastern Avenue for housing and an education center.

Another recommendation is the possible sale of the building on Dendrinos Drive, which currently houses the NMC University Center. The sale of that building would mean relocating the partner universities that reside there to the NMC main campus on Front Street.

Shannon Owen, Grand Valley State University's director of the Northern Michigan region, said GVSU is "excited about the opportunity to move to NMC's Front Street campus."

"Not only does this move allow our students to take advantage of resources like the Hawk Owl Cafe and the study spaces in the Innovation Center," she said, "but it also enables us to meet our students where they are by providing GVSU wrap-around services without the need to drive across town."

NMC retained TowerPinkster of Grand Rapids to help with the planning process. The "decade-long vision of renovations and construction" that was developed is estimated to cost between $164 and $235 million.

The following projects were listed as part of that plan:

FRONT STREET CAMPUS

2025-26: Optimize campus space and increase vibrancy by migrating several NMC departments as well as the four University Center partners now located at the University Center campus to the Beckett Building and Scholars Hall. Consolidate student services in the Osterlin Building. Cost: $10-$14 million.

Increase and modernize student housing, adding at least 73 beds to NMC's student housing stock, an increase of 15%. Cost: $76-$93 million

2027-28: Demolish current apartments and rebuild them more densely, increasing capacity from 72 to 128.

2028-29: Demolish East Hall and rebuild it in the style of North Hall. This would reduce occupancy from 238 to 155, but options to add floors could increase capacity to 275.

2030-31: Build what would become a third residence hall with a capacity of 100 on what is presently a parking lot.

2033-34: Develop a portion of the college's vacant 55-acre property north of Eastern Avenue. More than half of the site, 33 acres, would remain preserved as a forested area with walking paths, while a 22-acre parcel would become a mix of housing and educational facilities. Cost: $49-98 million

UNIVERSITY CENTER CAMPUS

Becomes managed as a real estate asset. Greenspire High School has a lease to occupy most of the north wing until 2033.

AERO PARK CAMPUS

A new hangar for the aviation department which will break ground this fall and renovations to the Parsons-Stulen Building. Cost: $7.2-$7.4 million

GREAT LAKES CAMPUS

Renovate culinary labs in 2031. Cost: $658,000-$987,000

There are no recommended changes for Rogers Observatory.

Properties that are to be sold in support of these other recommendations include: The Appel property on the Boardman River in Blair Township, the Tezak property in Benzie County's Almira Township; and a third parcel in Mayfield Township, north of Buckley.