NMC annexation proposal on Nov. 5 ballot in Benzie

Apr. 24—BENZIE COUNTY — Northwestern Michigan College trustees voted unanimously this week to place an annexation proposition before Benzie County voters on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Discussions and listening sessions about the proposition have been taking place between NMC officials and Benzie County residents for the past several months.

Annexation would allow Benzie County residents who attend NMC to pay the lower in-district rate, which currently is exclusive to residents in Grand Traverse County.

If voters in Benzie County approve it, residents there would pay a millage levy to support college operations in exchange for NMC's lowest tuition rates. The difference in tuition would be $122 per contact hour for in-district students versus $261 per contact hour for those who are out of district.

The proposition involves two separate ballot questions: The first will address the annexation, asking the voter to approve or disapprove it. The second question will ask the voter to vote yes or no on the millage in perpetuity. For the annexation to be approved, both requests must pass.

In a press release from NMC, it confirmed that, if these measures are approved in November: — Benzie County residents could attend NMC as in-district students and pay a lower rate. — NMC would establish a physical presence in Benzie County, which is expected to include teaching/classroom space, a computer lab and technology rescources for students, meeting spaces and office space for permanent and visiting staff. — NMC would net an additional $2.6 million/year from this millage.

The current rate for NMC is 2.0574 mills. For the owner of a home valued at $200,000, the levy would be $206 annually. For a $300,000 home, it would be $309 per year. For a $400,000 home, it would be $411 per year.

The millage rate would be the same for both Grand Traverse and Benzie county residents. Troy Kierzynski, NMC's vice president for finance and administration, said it could not be changed.

Over all, the tax would generate about $3.1 million more for NMC, with a net gain of about $2.7 million after it is offset by lower tuition for Benzie County students.

For the fall 2023 semester, 3,146 students were enrolled; 177 of them were from Benzie County.

NMC President Nick Nissley said in previous listening sessions that the annexation would be "a benefit for the community. It is not a benefit for the individual."

Dave Wynne, a Benzie resident and member of Advocates for Benzie County (ABC), has been attending the listening sessions and called the annexation an idea "that's going to be a big sell."

Jack Harnish, president of ABC, told other discussion members that the proposition was an opportunity to reach the 8,000 residents in Benzie County who lack post-secondary education. "This is about how we can provide education and skilled training opportunities for citizens beyond high school," Harnish said.

In a February listening session, community members shared with Nissley their ideas to have local business work with the college to create programs that would serve NMC/Benzie students.

While some Benzie County residents advocate for education growth in Benzie County, not all residents are thrilled with the price tag.

Bill Sweet, a Grand Traverse County resident and small business owner in Benzie County, said the proposal is a "money grab" for NMC.

"The federal government has simply made it way too easy for colleges and universities to almost charge what they want by backing student loans," Sweet said, "and with all the government grants available that taxpayers are already supplementing ... why should anyone be asked to do more?"

"Now, for me, as a small business owner in Benzie County, the tax increase will be substantially more than for those who are simply homesteading. I will not even get the chance to vote on this," Sweet pointed out. "I already pay property taxes that go to NMC with my residency as a Grand Traverse County resident, but will now have to supplement NMC again?

"So, I would be getting taxed twice with zero benefit to me."