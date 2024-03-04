NM State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoints during March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, registration and insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of March.

State Police says the checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

“We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired,” State Police said.

