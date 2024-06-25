NM offers unemployment benefits for South Fork and Salt fires, flood losses

Volunteers with the American Red Cross support evacuees of Ruidoso, Alto and Ruidoso Downs Tuesday, June 18, 2024 because of the South Fork and Salt fires. (Leah Romero / Source NM)

A blanked set out on a cot at an evacuation center in Roswell for people fleeing the South Fork and Salt fires. (Photo by Leah Romero / Source NM)

Otero County was added to the federal disaster declaration in the wake of the South Fork and Salt fires, according to an amendment filed Monday.

This means that spending by Lincoln and Otero counties, along with the Mescalero Apache Tribe to address the fires and floods from last week will be eligible for assistance from the U.S. government. People living in those areas will also be able to seek direct aid, such as unemployment payments.

The South Fork and Salt fires have burned a combined 25,000 acres in the past week. The fires displaced thousands of people around Ruidoso and destroyed more than 1,400 structures. Storms stalled the fire and rain run off from the Sacramento Mountains flooded the area. People are just now returning to the damage caused by the fire and rain in parts of the Village of Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs.

Unemployment assistance from the state is now set up for people losing wages from their displacement last week and moving forward.

This is for people living in Lincoln and Otero counties or on Mescalero Apache that are workers or business-owners.

People are urged to file as soon as possible to meet an Aug. 19 deadline. Any applications filed after Aug. 19, 2024 may be considered “untimely,” and may be denied, according to a press release from the Department of Workforce Solutions.

Keep the rejection letter

It’s a two-step process to qualify for the financial benefits.

First, people must apply for Standard Unemployment Insurance online at https://www.jobs.state.nm.us, in-person at a New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions office, or calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations number at 1-877-664-6984.

To qualify for the disaster benefits, the state agency will first reject the application for the Standard Unemployment Insurance. Only then, can people apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

All disaster benefit applications are accepted in-person or by phone, as a fraud prevention measure, according to a press release from the agency.

The assistance is available from June 23, 2024 until December 21, 2024, as long as unemployment is related to the fire and flood disasters.

It offers unemployment benefits to people who worked or self-employed before the disasters, or were set to do so, and who are already not qualifying for unemployment and its extensions.

To receive benefits, applications must show how their ability to work was impacted by the fire.

This can s include if people were unable to travel to their workplace due to evacuation areas or federal, state and local closures; can no longer perform work as a result of the disasters or destruction of the workplace; were injured due to the disaster; or had to become the main income source for their family.

Proof of employment documents must be submitted to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions within three weeks after filing for disaster unemployment benefits.

Examples of correct documents the state wants include:

Recent payroll vouchers.

Employment and earnings statements with a name, address and contact information for the employer.

Written statement from employer.

Business records including bank statements, receipts, licenses, advertisements, invoices, financial statements or appointment books.

Notarized statements with name, address and contact information of a person who can verify self-employment or unemployment.

For anyone who is self-employed: a 2023 federal income tax return and schedule can be used as proof of prior wages, but is not acceptable for proof of employment.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions set up an office in the Roswell Convention center, and deployed a van with computers onboard to assist with applications, said Stacy Johnston, a spokesperson for the agency.

“We also have all of our Workforce Connection Centers, minus Ruidoso, available to help,” she said.

Local offices are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the 1-877-664-6984 line is available on Monday through Fridays form 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

