Some NM legislative races still too close to call

Campaign signs in front of the Lomas Clerk's Annex in Albuquerque on June 4, 2024. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

Not all primary races had been decided in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



The five closely watched races below include incumbents from both sides of the aisle that represent New Mexicans from across the state. There are some clear leaders in these races, but the Associated Press has held off on making a call so far. Stay tuned for updates.

O’Malley leading in primary against incumbent Bill O’Neill

By night’s end on Tuesday, incumbent three-term Sen. Bill O’Neill (D-Albuquerque) was trailing challenger Debbie O’Malley, a former Bernalillo County commissioner, in the Democratic primary.

As of 11:38 p.m., O’Neill had picked up 2,118 votes, while O’Malley was at 2,297, according to the Associated Press.

There is no Republican candidate for the seat.

Senate District 13 includes Barelas, as well as parts of downtown Albuquerque, the North Valley and Montaño. - Austin Fisher

Boone holds tight lead over Rep. Nibert

Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) is facing an uphill battle against Patrick Boone in the Republican primary to represent Senate District 27 in Southeastern New Mexico.

As of 10:12 p.m., Nibert was sitting with 41.4% of the vote, while Boone carried 43.2%. A third candidate, Larry Marker, received 15.4%.

Boone had 2,442 votes to Nibert’s 2,341 with 98% of precincts reporting.

No Democratic candidates ran for the seat, meaning whichever Republican wins the primary will likely be sworn into office in January 2025.

The district encompasses parts of Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Lea and Roosevelt counties. - Leah Romero

New senator set for seat vacated by Cliff Pirtle

Southeast New Mexico will have a new state senator representing constituents starting in 2025. Roswell Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell beat Chad Hamill, of Hagerman, in the Republican primary election race for Senate District 32.

Current officeholder, Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell), did not run for reelection. Pirtle has held the seat since 2013.

Senate District 32 encompasses portions of Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties. No candidates ran on the Democratic side of this race. Ezzell will run unopposed in the November general election. - Leah Romero

Rep. Willie Madrid trails in primary

As Tuesday turned to Wednesday, Democratic candidate Jon Hill was leading in the primary election for House District 53 with 630 votes over incumbent Rep. Willie Madrid's 455 votes.

By 11 p.m., 98% of votes in the race had been counted, according to the New Mexico secretary of state.

House District 53 covers portions of Doña Ana and Otero counties, including parts of Las Cruces’ east mesa.

Republican candidate Elizabeth Winterrowd ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Winterrowd and Hill will likely appear as opponents on the ballot for the November general election. - Leah Romero

Republicans in tight race for House District 62 seat

In the waning hours of Tuesday night, Republican candidate Elaine Cortez had earned 40.4% of the votes in the House District 62 primary election, leading opponents Debra Hicks and D’Nae Robinett Mills.

As of 9:36 p.m., Hicks and Robinett Mills had 38.6% and 21% of the vote, respectively, according to the Associated Press.

Cortez had 1,131 votes, while Hicks had 1,082 with 98% of votes counted.

Since no Democrats ran in this primary election, Cortez will run unopposed in November.

Incumbent Rep. Larry Scott (R-Hobbs) did not run for reelection in the House, opting instead to seek a state Senate seat. He has held the House seat since 2015. House District 62 encompasses parts of Lea County north of Hobbs up to the eastern border with Texas. - Leah Romero

