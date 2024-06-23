NM Forestry: Progress made in Ruidoso fires, hazards remain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Progress continues to be made in containing the two major fires that have ravaged the Ruidoso and Mescalero Apache Reservation areas, but the area remains hazardous to both the public and firefighters who continue to battle the fires, according to the New Mexico Forestry Division.

The South Fork Fire is now 31 percent contained as of Sunday morning, June 23, according to the NM Forestry Division, while the Salt Fire remains at 7 percent containment, same as Saturday.

The South Fork Fire has burned 17,551 acres, while the Salt Fire has burned 7,775 acres, according to the latest update. Both fires started on Monday, June 17 and rapidly spread.

Saturday, the South Fork Fire was listed at 16,614 acres and the Salt Fire at 7,652 acres.

“As evacuations and closures are lifted, extra precautions should be exercised as emergency and fire vehicles, engines and equipment continue to travel and work along roadways and incident personnel work and travel within neighborhoods,” according to the news release sent out by the NM Forestry Division.

Some full-time residents in Lincoln County were allowed to return to their homes on Saturday night, while others were being allowed to return home Sunday morning.

The Village of Ruidoso is also allowing full-time residents to return on Monday morning.

Both Lincoln County and the Village of Ruidoso stressed the need for people with second homes and tourists to remain clear of the area to allow full-time residents to get home and assess their situations.

Saturday, both fire areas saw rain which made it difficult for firefighters to reach some areas and assess what was going on because of unsafe conditions, according to the news release.

“On Sunday, weather conditions will allow firefighters to continue securing the perimeter and responding to hot spots within the interior of the fire area,” according to the news release.

“These fires are a long-duration event, and as such, as weather changes occur and temperatures increase, fire activity will increase in unburned pockets of fuel, including stumps and downed trees. As these fuels reignite, smoke may be visible,” the release also stated.

Light smoke was seen from both the South Fork and Salt fires on Saturday, and smoke production will remain light to moderate on Sunday, according to the NM Forestry Division.

Evacuations and closure status are changing. Visit www.lincolncountynm.gov and www.ruidoso-nm.gov/south-fork-fire for the latest information. Contact the Lincoln County Emergency Operations Center at (575) 258-6900 if you have questions.

A closure order was issued on Thursday, June 20 for national forest lands in the Smokey Bear District because of the South Fork Fire.

A temporary flight restriction is also in place over the fire area. This prohibits any and all drone use by the public.

“Unsanctioned drone use puts responders and the public at risk because of the potential for accidents and disruption of suppression operations,” according to the NM Forestry Division.

More than 1,100 firefighters continue to fight the blaze. Other resources include: 22 crews; 88 engines; 13 dozers; and 18 water tenders. Aircraft remain available for bucket and retardant drops if the need arises, and conditions allow, according to the NM Forestry Division.

The incident management team will host a community meeting on Facebook at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The meeting can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/SWIMT5. The community meeting will include representatives from Lincoln County, Ruidoso Police Department, NM State Police, Red Cross, PNM, Windstream, Mescalero Apache Telephone, Tri-State Electric and Otero County Electric Cooperative.

