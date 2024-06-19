Here are some NM charities supporting those displaced by the South Fork and Salt Fires

Volunteers in Roswell support evacuees of Ruidoso, Alto and Ruidoso Downs Tuesday, June 18, 2024 with donations because of the South Fork and Salt fires. (Leah Romero / Source NM)

The South Fork and Salt Fires evacuated the entire village of Ruidoso on June 17. That’s nearly 8,000 people pushed out of their mountain community on a moment’s notice.

As of 5:59 p.m. on June 18, the South Fork Fire has grown to 16,335 acres (about 25.5 square miles), and the Salt Fire has grown to 7,071 acres (about 11 square miles). Here’s a list of charitable actions underway in Las Cruces. If there are more organizations not listed, email Justin@LasCrucesBulletin.com or sgriswold@sourcenm.com to have them added.

Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico

The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, in partnership with similar organizations in Otero County and Lincoln County, is asking for money to assist displaced residents. Those interested can click here or send checks with the memo line “Greatest Needs Impact Fund for Lincoln & Otero” to their physical and mailing address, 2640 El Paseo Road, Las Cruces, NM 88001.

Home Builders Associations

The Las Cruces Home Builders Association is collecting items for those in need in Ruidoso and nearby areas. Items requested include chapstick, sunscreen, foot powder, callus cream, bandanas, work gloves, batteries, flashlights, socks, underwear, clothing, boxed and canned food, water, Gatorade, snacks, and toiletries. They’re also accepting monetary donations that will be used to purchase items like those above.

They’ve set up a drop-off site at the Community Center Dining Room, 1050 Bookout Road, Tularosa, from Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Amador Patio, Bar & Grill

The Amador Patio, Bar & Grill is collecting supplies at 302 Main Street in Las Cruces. They’re accepting donations through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They asked for bottled water, sports drinks, snacks, Chapstick, foot powder, callus cream, bandanas, work gloves, batteries, flashlights, travel-size items, socks, underwear, clothing, boxed and canned food, and toiletries.

Revolution 120

Revolution 120 accepts monetary donations to support the first responders and those directly affected by the fires. Donations can be given online by going to revolution120.org.

NMSU College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences

The NMSU College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences is accepting donations at locations in Las Cruces and Alamogordo from June 18 to June 24 until 9 a.m. each day. In Las Cruces, they ask those interested to bring items to fill their van at Gerald Thomas Hall at 940 College Drive. In Alamogordo, they ask those interested to bring supplies to the Otero County Extension Office at 401 Fairgrounds Road.

They want bottled water, non-perishable food, new or gently used clothes and shoes, toiletries, new undergarments and socks, and pet food.

