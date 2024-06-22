NM budget process focus of NMFOG Town Hall in Las Cruces

The process behind budgeting the revenue earned by the State of New Mexico was the topic of discussion at a Town Hall hosted June 18, 2024 in Las Cruces by the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.

The town hall featured a detail presentation by Jon Courtney, Ph.D., deputy director of the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee. Courtney pointed to the current work being done in preparation of presenting a 2025 budget to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Legislature while breaking down the steps of the LFC's budgeting process.

Jon Courtney, Ph.D. deputy director of the Legislative Finance committee on June 18, 2024 at a Town Hall hosted by New Mexico Foundation For Open Government.

The presentation was followed by a panel discussion with Sen. Jeff Steinborn, Rep. Nathan Small and Rep. Joanne Ferrary moderated by Jessica Onsurez, editor of the Las Cruces Sun-News and president of the NMFOG Board of Directors for 2024. The panel explored the complexity of the Legislature's work on the budget and how transparency is important to the process.

"The FOG Townhall was important as it allowed the public to voice their concerns and comments and suggestions about the budget process, and if modernizing the Legislature would improve transparency. It’s always positive anytime the public has an opportunity to participate in conversations with their government officials," said Melanie Majors, executive director of NMFOG.

A survey of New Mexico legislators conducted by NMFOG showed that the majority of respondents would support "reform of the budgeting process" in New Mexico. When asked about their support for reform, panelist said the modernization of the Legislature ― longer legislative sessions, paid staff and pay for legislators ― would help improve the current process to the benefit of New Mexicans.

Pictured are Rep. Joanne Ferrary, Rep. Nathan Small and Sen. Jeff Steinborn. All were panelist in a New Mexico Foundation for Open Government Town Hall where they spoke about the current Legislative budgeting process.

A second town hall is scheduled for the fall. The Town Hall was organized with financial support of the Thornburg Foundation. Find out more about NMFOG at nmfog.org.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: NMFOG Town Hall in Las Cruces brings NM budget process into focus