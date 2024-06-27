NLRB says Columbus charter school engaged in unfair labor practices during unionization

KIPP Columbus charter schools campus on the city's Northeast Side.

A judge for the National Labor Relations Board ruled last week that a local charter school on the city's Northeast Side engaged in unfair labor practices while the school's teachers were unionizing.

The violations happened during the 2022-2023 school year, when KIPP management threatened to freeze the wages of employees if they organized a union and when KIPP threatened to withhold a caseload stipend from intervention specialists if they organized a union, according to the NLRB decision.

The judge ordered KIPP to post notices about these violations for all employees to see, and to pay the caseload stipend to intervention specialists, with interest.

KIPP teachers, which are unionized under the KIPP Columbus Alliance for Charter Teachers and Staff (a bargaining unit of the Ohio Federation of Teachers), is currently in contract negotiations with the school after the unionizing in 2023.

Andrew Mensah, a KIPP Columbus math teacher, said the NLRB decision was encouraging because it confirmed what staff already knew and meant accountability for KIPP.

"That's kind of the whole reason for the organizing, we want to have the ability to be at the table, have a seat and make decisions, and in essence, create a community that is safe for students, safe for staff; you know that can thrive," Mensah said.

In a statement, KIPP Columbus said that during the unionization effort, the school "provided team members with information regarding the potential implications of unionization for our work and our shared goal of building joyful, academically excellent schools where all students graduate prepared to follow any path they choose."

"We deeply value our dedicated educators and are committed to bargaining in good faith," the statement read. "As we do so, we remain focused on ensuring that every agreement is right for our students and improves student outcomes."

Mensah said that the union and administration have been in contract negotiations for around a year, and is concerned that the process isn't moving fast enough.

"We want to believe KIPP is bargaining in good faith," Mensah said. "We just want it to be more efficient."

Teachers formed union at charter school in 2023

Last year, the KIPP faculty voted 67% to 33% to unionize under the KIPP Columbus Alliance for Charter Teachers and Staff, The Dispatch previously reported.

The union represents about 130 teachers, social workers, paraprofessionals, intervention specialists and student life coordinators from KIPP's primary, elementary, middle and high school as the KIPP Columbus Alliance for Charter Teachers and Staff (KIPP Columbus ACTS).

KIPP Columbus began in 2008 as KIPP Journey Academy with 50 students at a former Columbus City Schools building in Linden and has since expanded to its present 150-acre campus at 2900 Inspire Drive on the city's Northeast Side. That campus houses more than 2,000 students at the KIPP Columbus Elementary, KIPP Columbus Primary, KIPP Columbus Middle, KIPP Columbus High, the KIPP Columbus Battelle Environmental Center, the KIPP Columbus Early Learning Center, and the KIPP Athletics & Wellness Complex.

