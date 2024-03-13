NKY teens sprung an underage sex trap – then demanded money for their silence

A Fort Thomas man has been charged with an attempted unlawful transaction with a minor after prosecutors say he planned to meet an underage teenager for sex at Tower Park in Northern Kentucky.

A group of Northern Kentucky teens thought they figured out how to go viral – lure someone to meet an underage teen for sex and confront that person on camera.

That's exactly what they did to a Fort Thomas man in January, according to a prosecutor. But they're accused of taking their scheme a step further and giving their target an ultimatum: pay them cash or get reported to police.

It’s unclear whether the teens made good on their promise, but one of them is now charged with multiple felonies and the man they lured could face up to a year in jail for trying to meet a minor for sex.

"The events of this case unfolded after a group of juveniles created a fake profile on a dating app to conduct their own 'To Catch a Predator' style sting operation," Kenton County prosecutor Drew Harris said in a statement to The Enquirer.

Despite that, Harris added, the 53-year-old Fort Thomas man still tried to have sex with an underage teenager. Harris is a special prosecutor brought on to the case because there are two defendants connected to the incident – the teen and the man. A neighboring Campbell County prosecutor is assigned to the teen's case.

The 53-year-old has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor attempted unlawful transaction with a minor.

"This is a case that involves more than meets the eye," the man's defense attorney Tanner Duncan said in a statement to The Enquirer.

Prosecutors say a Fort Thomas man thought he was meeting a 16-year-old for sex. Instead, he was confronted and filmed by teenagers.

What happened Jan. 20

According to a court document, the 53-year-old thought he was messaging an 18-year-old on Grindr, a location-based dating app for LGBTQ people that can be used for sexual hookups. He agreed to meet the teen for sex around 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Tower Park in Fort Thomas, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

On the way, he was told via the app that the person he thought he was meeting was 16, not 18. And while the defendant was allegedly hesitant to go on with plans to have sex, he decided to meet the person anyway, according to a court document.

That’s when he was filmed and confronted by the teens.

Later, the man and his family began getting phone calls and messages demanding money. One of the teens also posed as a police officer to his wife, though the details of the incident have not been released.

That teen has been charged with impersonating a peace officer and other felonies.

The man is scheduled to be in court again April 29 for a status hearing on the case.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teens conducted 'To Catch a Predator' sting on Grindr, blackmailed man