NJ woman charged with pouring boiling water on man during argument

A New Jersey woman is facing multiple charges and years behind bars after allegedly dumping boiling water on a man during a fight.

Hackensack Police responded to an apartment complex after the victim called to report he’d been assaulted. He told police he was arguing with Evelyn Sampson, 62, around 10 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect poured the scalding water on him.

The 69-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other details were released.

Sampson was arrested and taken to Bergen County Jail ahead of her first court appearance. She was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree weapon possession, which is punishable by 3-5 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

A New York man was arrested in March for throwing hot water on three woman in separate unprovoked attacks in Midtown Manhattan over a span of about 45 minutes.

A similar assault in Illinois in 2021 led to a woman being sentenced to 10 years in prison.