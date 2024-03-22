NJ woman beaten while vacationing in Turks and Caicos; must go back for trial

Suyapa Ramos of Jersey City went on vacation recently to the tropical Turks and Caicos Islands. She enjoyed her stay in what seemed to her like paradise, but on her last day there, her heavenly trip turned into a nightmare.

It was late at night on March 10. She was ready to leave a bar and asked the bartenders there for help getting a ride back to her hotel, since taxi companies were closed then, Ramos, 48, wrote.

Davidson Martin, 29, a local man, offered her a ride. She got into the car and, within seconds, he started growling and beating her up, she alleges.

“That was the scariest thing I had to encounter — to come face to face with evil,” Ramos told ABC news. “While he was beating me, he was growling at me, he was trying to poke my eye out,” she added.

Ramos fought for her life and managed to jump out of the car and onto the road. She flagged passersby down who were able to take her to the hospital.

Today, Ramos is back in Jersey with cuts, bruises and eye and hearing damage. She opened a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, which includes the cost for eye surgery.

"I cannot work or provide for myself as I am dealing with the damage to my face and body. That require extensive medical treatment/attention," she wrote on the fundraiser.

Martin was arrested by local police and charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, local police reported.

Ramos hopes to raise enough money to also cover her travel expenses as she will be traveling back to Turks and Caicos for Martin's trial scheduled for May, she wrote on the fundraiser.

