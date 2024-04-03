In NJ, Wiccans and witches have big plans for 'supercharged' energy of April solar eclipse

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will darken skies over North America, transforming day into night.

It's a scene that will strike many as magical or ominous. For some, it will also will be highly spiritual.

Across North Jersey and throughout the world, many Wiccans, pagans and Druids view 2024's eclipse as a source of powerful energy that can bring about personal transformation and healing. Although witches have traditionally viewed the solar eclipse as a bad omen, many say they will attempt to harness the energy of this latest version toward positive change in the world.

It's "a powerful and highly energetic time, and this one will be especially good for healing our pasts and awakening the fire within," said Alexa Branco of Hackensack, who runs The Bruja’s Tomb, an online "metaphysical store" that sells witchy wares such as cleaning candles, crystals and instruction in reading Tarot cards.

On April 8, Alexa Branco, a Wiccan from Hackensack, will meditate under the eclipsing sun with a yellow candle, a color chosen because it represents "our inner fire." Many witches, Pagans and Druids view the event as a source of powerful energy.

A solar eclipse occurs only during a new moon, which to Branco and her fellow witches represents a new beginning.

"Throw in the fact that the eclipse is taking place in fiery Aries, which marks the astrological new year and onset of spring, and it is a time supercharged for transformation," Branco said.

How Wiccans will greet 2024 eclipse

Scientists will tell you the sun disappears during an eclipse because it aligns at the perfect angle and distance with the moon, which will block its light and reveal the fiery corona around the star's edge.

To adherents of nontraditional spiritual movements like Wicca — which has grown in popularity as more Americans leave organized religion — it's an opportunity to tap into energies that flow throughout the natural and spiritual world. Witchcraft is a practice, and Wicca is a religion.

New Jersey is not in the path of totality for April's solar eclipse, the most significant in the United States in more than six years and the last in the country for two decades. But astronomers say about 90% to 95% of our star will be hidden in the skies above the Garden State.

Branco plans to meditate under the eclipse with a yellow candle, chosen because its color represents the solar plexus, "which is where our inner fire lives. It is one of our main energy centers and connects us to the sun, so a yellow candle helps to evoke this energy."

More: Think the solar eclipse is thrilling? To our ancestors, it was terrifying

Through prayer and meditation, she will attempt to draw that power into her candle. "I'm charging the object with the energies of the day, in order to bring that energy into my home and disperse it out into the universe," Branco said.

A wakeup call for the planet

Oberon Zell, 81, a neopagan writer and religious leader in Asheville, North Carolina, said the eclipse is associated with positive transformation. He will observe the day with a group of Druids in northern Ohio, where they will be in the path of the total eclipse.

"We are planning a big gathering for directing our energy towards planet-healing, saving our Mother Earth and turning the tide of human aggression. We need to rid our planet of the destructive forces," he said. "The eclipse is a wakeup call to people to treat each other and the planet better."

Story continues below map

Jason Mankey runs a coven — a congregation of witches — in the San Francisco Bay area and writes about witchcraft. He said many witches believe "you shouldn't do any magical work during an eclipse because, in the ancient world, eclipses were seen as bad things because people didn't know why they were occurring.

"Most of us today are pretty excited about them because they happen so rarely," he said. "It's a cool thing to be a part of."

Story continues after gallery.

Meditations and rituals

John Beckett, a Druid and author in Texas, said, "These events are powerful. They can, in my experience, speed up magic because the sun goes from bright to dark to bright in minutes, rather than in a whole day. It's an amazing natural occurrence and something we can look at and appreciate."

"I will say a few prayers and make a small offering to ask my gods and spirits for help in whatever the eclipse brings," Beckett added.

Loraine Henrich, whose coven is based in Fairfield, said that traditionally, spells are not performed on the day of such phenomena because "you cannot access solar or lunar energies as effectively when they are overshadowed by an eclipse. In ancient times people felt that a solar eclipse brought doom or bad luck."

Meghan McSweeney, a self-described "eclectic witch" from Ringwood, said the April 8 eclipse is about "our relationship with others, ourselves, and also the divine." She'll be meditating as the sun disappears.

In Ringwood, Meghan McSweeney, a self-described "eclectic witch," said the April 8 event is about relationships: "our relationship with others, ourselves and also the divine. Eclipse season isn’t something that is meant to be controlled, but something to surrender to, meaning to go with the flow of the energy that is coming in for great change and growth."

She'll celebrate by meditating on relationships and personal growth. She will also perform a cord-cutting ritual to dismiss "those relationships we wish to fully let go" and an "abundance blessing" to ensure "the seeds we plant now are successful for the rest of the year."

An eclipse can "usher in endings for certain relationships and bring beginnings for others," she said. "It is a time of dynamic change."

What's a witch? Who are Wiccans? A primer

Wicca is among the largest pagan groups, and its followers often practice witchcraft, said Helen Berger, a women's studies professor at Brandeis University who writes about witchcraft. But the terms witch and Wiccan are not interchangeable, she said. Although Wicca is a form of witchcraft, not all witches are Wiccans.

The modern Wicca movement was established in England in the 1940s, came to the U.S. in the 1960s and began to grow in earnest in the 1970s.

It always emphasized magic and later began to develop an emphasis on nature and environmental responsibility. Women's empowerment became a key theme in the '70s, Berger said.

Wicca and witchcraft are part of a larger pagan movement that lacks a formal structure or church but instead reveres several deities and focuses on Earth and its cycles, including solstices, equinoxes and cross days that fall in between. Witches often celebrate moon cycles and the rotation of the seasons throughout the year through rituals.

The number of Americans who identify with Wicca or paganism rose from 134,000 in 2001 to nearly 2 million in 2021, according to Berger. The growth of TikTok witches and others on social media suggests that the numbers identifying as witches in America keep growing, she added.

Deena Yellin covers religion for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to her work covering how the spiritual intersects with our daily lives, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: yellin@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: In NJ, Wiccans and witches see spiritual power in solar eclipse