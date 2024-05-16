NJ weather: This weekend's forecast for the Jersey Shore region

Looking to make plans for the weekend? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect weather-wise:

Friday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70. A northeast wind around 10 mph is expected. Patchy fog is possible early in the morning, clearing by 8 a.m.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with lows around 51. Winds will be light and variable, shifting from northeast to east around 5 mph.

Saturday: There's a 20-30% chance of showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 63. East winds at 5 to 10 mph are likely.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers exists, both before 8 p.m. and after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with lows around 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a highs near 63.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a lows around 50.

The weather is always changing. For the latest, visit the National Weather Service.

