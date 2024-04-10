NJ Weather: Thunderstorm, wind gusts in forecast for Thursday into Friday

A thunderstorm is coming to New Jersey bringing rain and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning, says the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly.

The storm is coinciding with high tide levels, bringing chances for minor coastal flooding on Thursday, especially in poor-drainage areas and near small creeks and streams.

The rain is forecasted to start around 5 p.m. Thursday and thunder should start around 11 p.m. and cease Friday at 11 a.m. Less than an inch of rain is expected, but the amount of rain can suddenly increase given that rain gush can stem from the thunderstorm.

Downed trees and power outages are possible as wind gusts could reach 45 mph on Thursday night, especially at the Shore, NWS said.

Wet weather should come to an end on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will boast mostly clear, sunny skies.

A van parked on K Street sits in a pool of water. Rain continues to fall throughout the Jersey Shore. Seaside Park, NJ Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Asbury Park NJ Weather

... and Monmouth County region

Thursday: Breezy and cloudy day with areas of fog before 1 p.m. and showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. The high should be near 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Windy with showers before 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The low should be around 55. South wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of showers all day, and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The high should be near 60. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Breezy and mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. The low should be around 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Breezy and partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Toms River NJ Weather

... and Ocean County region

Thursday: Breezy and cloudy day with areas of fog before noon and showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. The high should be near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Breezy with chances for showers and a thunderstorm. The low should be around 55. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of showers all day, and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The high should be near 66. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ Weather: Thunderstorm and 40 mph wind gusts in forecast