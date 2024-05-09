NJ Weather: Ocean County braces for wet start to weekend

Jersey Shore residents should expect a wet start to the weekend with a chance of showers on Friday.

Highs will only reach near 53 degrees with cloudy skies and northeasterly winds. There's a 70% chance of rain on Friday, with possible accumulations of up to a quarter inch.

Friday night will see a slight decrease in rain chance (40%) with lows dipping down to around 44 degrees. There is still a chance of showers before 2 a.m.

Saturday offers a break from the rain with partly sunny skies and highs reaching near 60 degrees. Expect northeasterly winds to shift to easterly in the afternoon.

Saturday night may see a return of showers after 2 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 45 degrees. The chance of rain is 40% with minimal accumulations expected.

Sunday continues the chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 60 degrees.

Overall, it's a good idea to pack an umbrella and prepare for possible rain showers throughout the weekend.

Coastal flood advisory

There is a coastal flood advisory in effect for several areas in New Jersey: Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Ocean, Coastal Ocean, and Southeastern Burlington.

Timing: This advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday, May 9) to 2 a.m. Friday, May 10.

Impacts: Up to one foot of flooding is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. This could cause flooding on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some roads may be partially or completely closed.

What to Do: Be aware of the flood risk and avoid traveling in flooded areas. Do not drive through standing water of unknown depth. If you live in a flood-prone area, take steps to protect your property.

Additional Information: Another round of minor coastal flooding is forecast for Friday night.

The weather is always changing. For the latest, visit the National Weather Service.

