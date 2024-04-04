NJ Weather: Lingering showers around Jersey Shore, then mostly cloudy before sun returns

Umbrellas can rest for now as the rain is about to cease. The two low pressure systems that have been sandwiching New Jersey are moving away Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Remnants of the systems will bring chances for transient showers by noon Thursday or shortly thereafter. Friday and Saturday are expected to be cloudy.

High pressure should start to build late Saturday allowing Sunday to be the first sunny day in more than five days. After that, dry and sunny weather will dominate the Jersey Shore.

Asbury Park NJ weather

... and Monmouth County region

Thursday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly before 5 a.m. The low should be around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Weather Toms River NJ

... and Ocean County region

Thursday night: Cloudy and showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail. The low should be around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, but higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Weather NJ: When will it stop raining? Sun in weekend forecast