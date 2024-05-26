NJ weather forecast calls for stormy Memorial Day weekend. When will the rain start?

Planning to catch a Memorial Day parade Monday morning? Or to spend the day relaxing on the beach?

You might not want to do the former — and you definitely won't want to do the latter — as current forecasts call for a washout (and a cool one, at that).

Here are the forecasts for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey:

Memorial Day weather forecast for New Jersey

We love Jenkinson's, but we won't be heading there tomorrow.

North Jersey:

Sunday night - Clouds roll in and temperatures begin to drop into the 60s around 11 p.m.

Monday - Rain is predicted to begin in the early morning hours, with an over 50% chance by 9 a.m. and a 74% chance by the mid-afternoon. The rain will shift to thunderstorms around 4 p.m., and last until 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to peak around 70 degrees.

South Jersey:

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy all evening with a slight chance of rain and highs in the 60s.

Monday - Rain is predicted to begin around 6 a.m. (35% chance), with a more than 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms by 11 a.m that will continue throughout the day. Odds increase to 70% by 6 p.m. Precipitation will last until 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Temperatures should peak at 72 degrees.

