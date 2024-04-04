NJ weather: Downed trees bring down wires throughout Monmouth County, knock out power

There are travel disruptions and power outages across Monmouth County due to stormy weather on Wednesday night, with road closures reported in Middletown and Howell.

In Middletown, Red Hill Road by Church Lane was partially closed due to downed trees. Motorists were being directed to avoid the area, according to township police.

In Howell, police there said traffic lights were out along Route 9 due to an areawide power outage. These locations include:

Route 9 and Verdana Lane.

Route 9 and the NJ Transit jughandle.

Route 9 and Casino Drive.

New Jersey Department of Transportation crews were on their way to scene to cone off those intersections, police said. Motorists were advised not to cross through intersections that are coned off or without power, police said.

Earlier in the evening, Route 33 was closed in both directions — between Route 34 and Colts Neck Road — due to a tree that fell down across the roadway, taking utility wires down with it. That highway has now reopened, police said.

At 10:20 p.m., Jersey Central Power & Light was reporting that 9,200 customers were without power in Monmouth County or just more than 3% of all homes and business in the county.

By comparison, in Ocean County, only 11 customers were without power at the same time.

