NJ Transit trains seeing 45-minute delays in and out NYC Penn Station

NJ Transit trains are delayed up to 45 minutes in and out of Penn Station in New York City on Thursday night.

At 7:25, NJ Transit posted on social media that Amtrak overhead wire maintenance near North Elizabeth is the cause of the delay.

NJ Transit riders can check http://njtransit.com/ABC for alternate travel information.

