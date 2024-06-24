NJ Transit trains delayed up to an hour in and out of NYC Penn Station due to wire issues

New Jersey Transit rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station is subject to up to 60-minute delays Monday evening after service was completely suspended for a time, the transportation agency announced.

At 7 p.m., a post on X, formerly Twitter, NJ Transit stated: "Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to Amtrak overhead wire issues in one of the Hudson River tunnels."

Around 7:30 p.m., NJ Transit updated that service "has resumed and is subject to up to 60-minute delays."

Midtown Direct trains were briefly diverted to Hoboken during the service suspension.

NJ Transit announced that tickets are being crossed-honored on its buses and as private carrier buses as well as PATH trains at at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

For alternate route information, riders can also check: http://njtransit.com/ABC

Monday's problems come on the heels of a rough week for New York City rail commuters. Last week there were five straight days of lengthy service delays on the transit system attributed to wire issues, disabled trains and even a brush fire in Secaucus.

