NJ Transit train strikes woman in Morristown, causing 'severe' injury

A woman suffered a "severe leg injury" when she was struck by a New Jersey Transit train at the Morristown station, an agency spokesperson said Saturday night.

"At approximately 7:23 p.m., Morris & Essex Line train 6936, which departed Dover at 7:05 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive At Penn Station New York at 8:40 p.m., reported an adult female was on the Morristown platform with a severe leg injury," the NJ Transit media relations office said in an email.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital. No injuries were reported among customers or the crew on board, the press office said.

Train 6936 was canceled at Morristown and passengers allowed to board a following train. New Jersey Transit police are leading an investigation, the office said.

No further information was available about the cause of the accident or the woman's condition. NJ Transit did not identify the victim.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit hits woman in Morristown, causing 'severe' injuries