NJ Transit reopens Elizabeth station after $74M renovation and expansion

ELIZABETH — Mayor Christian Bollwage reminded NJ Transit CEO and President Kevin Corbett that he committed to get the 131-year-old city train station renovation completed after years of stalling under the prior administration.

Within months of joining the public transportation agency in 2018, Corbett announced NJ Transit would break ground on the $74 million project to lengthen platforms for longer trains, bring the station into compliance with the federal American with Disabilities Act, renovate the facility and beautify it with a mural and other cultural artworks.

The station fully reopened Tuesday and is the centerpiece of a city trying to enhance its downtown with new development, said Bollwage, who is also a Port Authority commissioner. Unique touches of the city can be seen throughout the renovated building interior and along the fencing, including the iconic arches that support the tracks and a nearby church that dates to the 17th century.

What did officials say?

While New Jersey Transit builds a new Elizabeth train station, access to stairs, platforms and accessible boarding will be limited during construction.

"The members of the city council worked together to make sure this area gets revitalized — there’s a 280-unit housing complex just to my left ... attracting people who can use this train station," Bollwage said. "The (Department of Environmental Protection) in New Jersey just informed us last week that they’re going to work with us and purchase 5.5 acres from NJ Transit in order to create open space and a pedestrian walkway to the train station."

State Sen. Joe Cryan, who lives in Union and represents Elizabeth, reminded the crowd that getting this station completed was a years-long process and among the many projects the community has had to fight to get funded. Lengthy waiting and pushing to get overdue repairs and accessibility upgrades was also a theme of a NJ Transit groundbreaking last month at Brick Church Station in East Orange that is set to receive $83 million in improvements after persistent community advocacy.

Plans to renovate the Elizabeth Train Station were first unveiled in 2015 when the project was estimated to cost $55 million. The project stalled amid disputes with then-Gov. Chris Christie over how the renovation would be paid for. The project ended up costing $74.5 million and opened two years after construction was estimated to be completed in 2022, but by the time of publication NJ Transit had not provided an explanation about the increased cost or construction delays. Annual federal formula funds were used to pay for $58 million of the project. An emailed question about what source of funds covered the remaining $16.5 million was not yet answered.

"This one took a while ... (but) the reality is that you never wavered on this commitment," Cryan said to Corbett. "The experience is a thousand, thousand times better and for the city it means a thousand more opportunities to grow, to connect and to show off the best city in the state of New Jersey."

Trenton makes: Murphy's corporate transit fee proposal to pay for NJ Transit may be getting complicated

More than $6B spent on Murphy's watch

Since Murphy became governor, with Corbett at the helm, NJ Transit has advanced nearly $6 billion in construction and capital upgrades throughout the statewide system of buses, trains, light rail and disability van services, which is up from just $60 million in hard-money contracts during the last year of Christie's administration.

"NJT is currently at work on 20 on rail stations in active stages of development, ranging from construction to additional planning … by far the largest investment in our system than in any similar period in the 40-year history of NJ Transit," Corbett said.

But the agency has a deep backlog of overdue projects, accessibility renovations, and upgrades to more advanced technology like electric buses or expansions of the system, like bringing the light rail into Bergen County or increasing capacity into New York Penn Station. That problem is exacerbated annually when the governor and Legislature siphon hundreds of millions from NJ Transit's tight capital budget to pay for operating expenses.

Investment in transit, Corbett said, "not only does it make commuter life experience better, but it improves property values, it benefits well beyond just the station by means of transforming this neighborhood."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Elizabeth NJ train station reopened after renovation