NJ Transit facing 90-minute delays in and out of Penn Station due to wire issue

New Jersey Transit riders are facing delays of up to 90 minutes Tuesday morning in and out of New York Penn Station due to overhead wire issues and a disabled train.

The agency announced the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Service in and out of Penn Station was temporarily suspended before resuming around 9 a.m.

Midtown direct trains are being diverted to the Hoboken station while officials with NJ Transit and Amtrak work to resolve the issues. Tickets and passes are being cross-honored by private carrier buses and PATH trains at the Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street New York stops.

For more information and alternate service routes, customers should visit www.njtransit.com/abc.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit delays of 90 minutes due to overhead wire issue