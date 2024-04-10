NJ Transit board approves 15% fare hike for July 1, despite protests

The NJ Transit board on Wednesday unanimously approved a fare increase proposal that will raise fares 15% on July 1 and 3% annually after that.

The increase "addresses the urgent, short-term need to close the $106.6 million gap" in the operating budget for the 2025 fiscal year, Jim Smith, an NJ transit spokesman, told NorthJersey.com.

It will be the first fare hike in nine years.

Demonstrators rally against the fair hike proposal in front of NJ Transit headquarters in Newark, NJ on Wednesday April 10, 2024.

Though the fare increase prevents a coming fiscal cliff while avoiding service cuts for fiscal year 2025, the budget doesn’t add service or guarantee that there will be no service cuts in the future.

Distrust of the agency’s decisions, requests for changes and in some cases outright opposition to a fare increase proposal were the overarching themes NJ Transit’s board members heard from riders during 10 public hearings on the proposal last month.

Of NJ Transit’s 750,000 average daily weekday riders, 121 spoke at the in-person-only hearings that were held last month. More than 1,000 individuals sent comments to NJ Transit via email and mail. Protesters with signs opposed to the fare hike stood outside the agency Wednesday before the vote.

Gov. Phil Murphy has also proposed a corporate transit tax to provide needed state aid to the agency that will be negotiated through the budget season that ends June 30. The 2.5% charge would hit on businesses that make more than $10 million in profit annually. The revenue — estimated to start off at more than $800 million a year — would go to to NJ Transit.

This would be the first new state revenue source for NJ Transit’s patchwork budget framework in more than a decade, and it could stave off a fiscal crisis of cuts to staff and service, while providing some financial stability in the years to come.

The purpose of both proposals — increasing fares and creating a corporate transit fee — are to help NJ Transit fill a $119 million operating budget gap predicted in fiscal year 2025 and a $917.8 million hole estimated in fiscal year 2026.

However, the Treasury Department’s estimates of the corporate transit fee in the second half of 2024 is expected to be around $205 million, more than covering the budget gap predicted in fiscal year 2025. The $26 million left over from that and the $818 million expected to be collected from the fee in fiscal year 2025 would cover the vast majority of the budget hole expected in fiscal year 2026.

That would leave a budget hole of about $73 million in fiscal year 2026, which could be addressed through additional state aid and a combination of $96 million NJ Transit has already identified in internal cost reductions and revenue enhancements.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit board approves 15% fare hike for July 1