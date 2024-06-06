NJ teen charged with killing 1, wounding 2 in Paterson shooting

A 19-year-old from New Jersey has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Paterson last October that left one man dead and two more wounded.

Brayan Caraballo was detained in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release Thursday.

Caraballo is accused of killing 23-year-old Jerrell Wright, of Riverside, on Oct. 3, 2023 in Paterson, about 12 miles west of Central Park.

Cops were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. on the day of the shooting, according to authorities. By the time officers arrived, Caraballo had fled.

Wright was suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Two wounded victims, 19-year-old Shaheem Clark and 57-year-old Charles Obee, survived the shooting.

Investigators did not say what information led them to Caraballo or where in Pennsylvania he was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and two second-degree weapons offenses.

A 16-year-old boy was also previously arrested in connection with the same shooting. He has not been publicly identified due to his age.

He was similarly accused of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy, according to the prosecutor’s office. The teenager remains detained pending court proceedings.