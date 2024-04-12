NJ state senators question transportation officials on FIFA, bridge safety, infrastructure

Discussions at a state Senate budget committee hearing on proposed transportation spending on Thursday morning ranged from bridge safety and ongoing projects to staffing and remote work.

A panel of New Jersey officials — acting Transportation Commissioner Francis O’Connor, NJ Transit President Kevin Corbett and Motor Vehicle Commission acting chief Latrecia Littles-Floyd — testified before the committee in Trenton.

O’Connor and Corbett noted that they were getting ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026, with focuses including infrastructure updates and additional trains and buses.

State Sen. Michael Testa asked O'Connor, Corbett and Littles-Floyd if they are ready to ensure the safety of the influx of tourists the tournament would bring, noting that international events come with different challenges — including human trafficking.

The rotunda in the newly renovated New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Corbett said state, local and federal authorities were working in coordination with FIFA to make sure they are prepared to keep people safe.

How much does the department stand to get?

Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed budget includes $1.993 billion for the Transportation Department, not including the Motor Vehicle Commission, a number that is about 1% less than the adjusted appropriation for 2024. The proposed budget recommended appropriating $1.658 billion for debt service to the Transportation Trust Fund Authority.

The funding for NJ Transit in the proposed budget is $145 million, $3 million more than the 2024 adjusted appropriation, while the MVC funding is proposed to be $84 million, an increase of $50.8 million, or 152.8% more than the fiscal 2024 adjusted appropriation. This is due mostly to an operations subsidy.

What does the money fund?

The Transportation Department is primarily responsible for maintaining and improving the state's infrastructure, supporting smart development and economic growth, providing customer service and protecting the state's natural resources.

The MVC provides motor vehicle services and promotes vehicle safety.

What was said?

State Sen. Gordon Johnson asked about several Bergen County-centric projects that have been in the works for years, especially the Hudson-Bergen light rail service and a bike lane on Route 9W in the northern part of the county.

Corbett said that because so much time has passed since the light rail plans were first made, there will have to be another environmental assessment, which he called a “setback.” He also noted that 15 years ago the project was assessed at $1.2 billion but that without adjusting for inflation or doing a deep dive it would likely be closer to $3 billion now.

Minority Budget Officer state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon asked Littles-Floyd about legislation he has introduced that would extend the vehicle registration to a multiyear plan — instead of the yearly process the state currently has in most cases.

Littles-Floyd was hesitant to talk about pending legislation but did say the revenue from registration is tied to the agency’s operational costs and potential refund processes for overpaid registration. O’Scanlon said that he would amend his bill and be in touch with the agency about revisions.

What comes next?

O’Connor, Corbett and Littles-Floyd will testify before the Assembly Budget Committee next week. Afterward, lawmakers in both the Assembly and the Senate will negotiate appropriations for a final state budget for fiscal year 2025. Legislative leaders have until the end of June to finalize a spending plan and send it to Murphy for his signature.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ transportation officials questioned on World Cup, bridge safety