NJ state Senate will consider bill that would eviscerate Open Public Records Act

A controversial bill that would gut New Jersey's Open Public Records Act moved forward late Monday — after four hours of testimony from advocates who largely urged Trenton lawmakers not to act on legislation billed as a "reform."

Alex Ambrose of the New Jersey Policy Perspective was one of the vast majority of the speakers who testified that the bill should be dismissed or tabled. Ambrose spoke at a marathon committee meeting of the state Senate Budget Committee on Monday.

Ambrose said that the proposed legislation, which would limit the kinds of government documents and information subject to public access, “erects more obstacles” for those trying to see what government entities are doing and that OPRA is “one of the only ways to see what public agencies are doing with public funds.”

Despite hours of similar testimony, the committee voted 9-4 to advance the bill for consideration by the full state Senate.

What did officials say?

State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Somerset, voted against the bill because he said that there were some “serious problems with the bill in it’s current form” and that he would work with the sponsors on amendments while Sen. John Burzichelli voted to clear the bill but said that in its current form he would vote against it on the Senate floor.

Notably, state Sen. Gordon Johnson, D-Bergen, was not on hand and a placard displaying the name of state Sen. John McKeon, D-Essex, was displayed in Johnson's place. McKeon did not sit with the committee at all during the meeting, which last more than eight hours.

Social media posts by former state Sen. Loretta Weinberg, a Bergen County Democrat, suggested that Johnson was removed from the committee for his opposition to the bill. When asked about Johnson, State Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, did not respond.

Sarlo, who chairs the committee and sponsors the bill, said that the bill is a way to limit people from profiteering off OPRA on the backs of taxpayers and to limit what he referred to as “creepy requests.”

Sarlo said before opening the floor to testimony that he wanted people to be part of the process and “not just sit here and accuse people of doing things that they shouldn’t be doing.”

“This bill is a collaborative effort among members of the Assembly, the Senate as well as representatives from the governor’s office, the governor’s counsel who had input on this,” he said.

A version of the bill is on the agenda for Thursday's Assembly Appropriations Committee meeting. It is unclear what amendments, if any, will be made before that hearing.

Municipal organization speakers supported the legislation

There were a few people that spoke in favor of the bill, including Lori Buckelew of the League of Municipalities and John Donnadio of the New Jersey of Association of Counties.

The former said that it was a way to add protections to personal information that does not exist and the later noted that it is a way to streamline and modernize the process.

New Jersey Comptroller Kevin Walsh testified that some of the best tips that his office has received come from local residents that use OPRA and that they reach out because his office “actually answers the phone whenever they call.”

“Some of the most important tips come from OPRA,” Walsh said. “If you’re doing this to try and save money, a less transparent government is likely more expensive.”

Jennifer Borg, the former in-house council for The Record and North Jersey Media Group, said that, without OPRA, the public wouldn’t know about the “traffic problems in Fort Lee” that became known as Bridgegate — or all of the subsequent twists and turns of that scandal.

What would the new law, if passed, do?

The Open Public Records Act, commonly known as OPRA, was first enacted in 2002 and requires local, state and county government agencies to provide the public with access to government records in New Jersey.

Under the new bill, access to email and call logs, dog license information, email addresses and even digital calendars would be exempt. Requests for email would need to include a "specific subject matter" and "discrete and limited time period" as well as a specific person, as opposed to a title or government department.

The bill would also ban the release of metadata, which is the information about when and who created an electronic file. Requests that an agency thinks could lead to "harassment" can be denied, and an official OPRA request form would need to be used. One of the most noted changes would be to the policy regarding attorney's fees in the event of a lawsuit.

Requestors who win OPRA lawsuits “may” be entitled to legal fees if the public agency is found to have knowingly violated the law or unreasonably denied access.

Advocates pointed out that personal fine had been included in OPRA to make sure there was an incentive for compliance because someone has a personal stake.

A Sarlo reprise

This isn’t a new idea for Sarlo. He said last May that his office has been working on a "positive and transparent overhaul" of the law, calling his efforts a "transformational update."

"It's something that's clearly needed," he said at the time. "There are a lot of cottage industries that have been created that utilize our hardworking, understaffed small municipal offices for research to help them with their legal cases or to help them with their projects."

Both Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nick Scutari said last fall that OPRA reform was being considered during the lame-duck legislative session that ran from November to early January.

