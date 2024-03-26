NJ state reserves are threatened by declining revenues and increased spending, experts say

New Jersey's months-long state budget hearing process is underway, and lawmakers heard Monday from nonpartisan budget experts who said revenues are not forecast to be as high as they have been in recent years — even as state government expected to spend more than ever before.

Experts from the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services told the Assembly Budget Committee on Monday that revenue estimates are projected to be about $292.5 million below the amount in the revised fiscal year 2024 budget and $41 million above the projections made in the governor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025.

This means the difference is about $251.4 million, or 0.2% of the two-year total.

“At the risk of oversimplification, the current fiscal picture can be synopsized as follows: stagnating revenue collections and increasing spending are eroding the state’s relatively elevated reserves,” said Thomas Koenig, the office's legislative budget and finance officer.

Muoio highlights Murphy's budget proposals

Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio highlighted some of the programs introduced in Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget last month, including ANCHOR, plans for another full payment to the New Jersey pension system and this year's proposed school funding formula, before digging into a few of the things that the state expects will generate revenues.

The biggest of these is the newly proposed Corporate Transit Fee. Though not a direct replacement for the now-sunsetted corporate business tax surcharge, the new fee would target similar businesses — those earning more than $10 million — and require them to pay a fee. The fee is expected to benefit NJ Transit.

Muoio also said ending the back-to-school sales tax holiday will add about $35 million in revenues. A plan to phase out the sales and use tax exemption for electric vehicles — a process that will unfold over a three-year period — is also expected to drive $70 million in revenues for the state's forthcoming 2025 fiscal year.

Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, who chairs the committee, asked Muoio about the structural deficit present in the proposed budget.

“We’re going to have to tighten our belts,” Muoio said. “We had to take down surplus to develop this budget as proposed by the governor ... We’re going to have tough decisions, and some of those tough decisions have to include a reasonable surplus.”

Assembly members also questioned Muoio on health insurance premiums, funding for the Schools Development Authority, and increased taxes and fees.

Less surplus

The fact that there is less money in the surplus than in recent years was also touched on by both Koenig and Muoio.

Koenig noted that the state is on track to fall back to pre-pandemic surplus sizes around the end of fiscal year 2027 and down to a “couple hundred million by the end of fiscal year, 2028, which would mark a return to the fiscally constricted 2010s.”

He also pointed out that by law the state must have a surplus of “no less than 12%” of the total expenditures. Murphy’s proposed budget has about 11%.

Muoio said the surplus is “well below the national average.”

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

