NJ school bus operators agree to plea deals for hiring unqualified drivers, safety violations

The co-owners of F&A Transportation Inc. agreed to plea deals over allegations that they knowingly hired unqualified bus drivers and failed to perform basic checks, like drug tests and background checks, that led to at least one crash where an intoxicated driver crashed with children on board.

Ahmed Mahgoub, 65, and F&A pleaded guilty Wednesday in Essex County court to false representation of a government contract. Prosecutors will recommend a five-year prison sentence for Mahgoub and a three-year pretrial intervention service. His wife, Faiza Ibrahim, 50, will take part in a three-year pretrial intervention service for a charge related to tampering with public documents, according to a press release from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

Mahgoub is scheduled to be sentenced June 28, 2024.

The couple, from East Hanover, are expected to pay $575,000 in penalties and are barred from doing business with the state for 10 years. Lawyers representing Mahgoub and Ibrahim did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Charges stemmed from safety violations

F&A was among the private school companies highlighted in a USA TODAY Network New Jersey investigation in 2020 that showed how some school bus companies received dozens of violations by Motor Vehicles Commission investigators and just a few thousand dollars in penalties while continuing to secure contracts with school districts around the state. Mahgoub and Ibrahim were also linked to other companies, including Smart Union Inc., a school bus company incorporated in 2013 that has public school contracts in Essex County.

Students exit their school bus after it pulls up to Anthony Wayne Middle School for the morning drop-off in Wayne, N.J. on Friday Sept. 24, 2021.

In 2019, a driver hired by F&A overdosed on heroin while driving a dozen special needs students aboard the bus. Before hitting a tree and coming to a stop, the bus crossed through four lanes of traffic at an intersection in Newark. The driver did not have the legally required qualifications to drive a school bus.

Days after the investigation ran, the Office of the Attorney General announced charges against F&A and a year later brought charges against Mahgoub and Ibrahim.

F&A's criminal conduct was linked to $5.3 million in contracts from 2016 through 2020 in school districts in Essex, Passaic, Morris, and Union counties.

Charges were not unique

The allegations against F&A and its owners are not unique.

Jwel and Shelim Khalique are brothers who operated at least two bus companies, American Star and A-1 Elegant, and have been accused of a similar scheme of hiring unqualified drivers, racking up violations but continuing to secure contracts at New Jersey school districts, sometimes using new company names.

A-1 Elegant has been linked to operating with at least 21 different names since 2005, according to the 2020 USA TODAY Network New Jersey investigation.

Henry Rhodes, a manager for the companies, pleaded guilty to charges related to the driver-qualification scam last year. He has not yet been sentenced.

The Khalique brothers pleaded not guilty to charges related to the school bus scheme allegations in September 2023. Around that time, the state attorney dismissed charges Shelim Khalique was also facing over accusations of election fraud.

In the wake of the USA TODAY Network investigation and charges against school bus operators, 11 laws were passed in the state to improve school bus safety and oversight. But two were never implemented, including a task force that was supposed to study best practices. The Department of Education was also charged with creating and staffing an Office of School Bus Safety that would "oversee the school busing industry and to coordinate enforcement and accountability among the department, school bus drivers and school bus contractors."

But in the more than two years since that law was signed no one has been hired.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ school bus operators take plea deals for hiring unqualified drivers