New NJ scam scheme demands money for missing jury duty

A New Jersey prosecutor issued an advisory on a new phone scam scheme roaming around.

In the past two weeks, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office received two reports of victims saying they received calls from subjects posing as law enforcement. The scammers would aggressively ask for money, telling the victims they had fines for missing jury duty.

"Criminals may use actual Morris County officers’ names and manipulate the victim’s caller I.D. to appear to be coming from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office," says the advisory.

More trickery: Elderly people in NJ among those targeted in international grandparent scam, feds say

As a prevention tip, the prosecutor's office advices that real law enforcement will never ask you for credit card information, money transfers through wire or cryptocurrency to avoid arrest.

The county prosecutor's office is asking those who receive any suspicious calls to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at 973-285-6600 during the day and 973-285-2900 after hours.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ jury duty phone scam might hack victim's caller ID