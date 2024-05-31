NJ police shoot, critically injure man armed with chainsaw

A New Jersey man is in critical but stable condition after allegedly attacking Keansburg police with a chainsaw and subsequently being shot by one of the officers.

The incident occurred in Monmouth County, N.J., on Memorial Day, when officers were called to a home on Seabreeze Way around 1:07 p.m. for a welfare check, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a Friday press release.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the man, who has not been publicly identified, in possession of numerous weapons at the home.

With a running chainsaw in his hands, the man allegedly charged at the officers, though it’s not yet clear what led to his attack.

One officer responded by using their taser on the man, while another fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. It was not revealed where on his body he was shot.

Following the incident, “officers and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid to the male, who was then transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment,” said the attorney general’s statement.

He was reported to be in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further details have been made available. The identities of the officers involved are not being shared with the public at this time.