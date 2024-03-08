NJ offers scholarships for students with vision loss. Here's how to apply

The state Department of Human Services this week announced applications are open for four college scholarships available to students with vision loss.

The annual Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Trustees Scholarship program will award the grants this spring, for sums ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

“These scholarships work to provide financial support so blind, deaf-blind and visually impaired scholars can reach their academic and professional goals,” said DHS Commissioner Sarah Adelman. “The endless opportunities that come with pursuing higher education belong to all, including those who are blind, deaf-blind, or visually impaired.”

High school and college students can apply for four scholarships for those with vision loss, the state said.

The application window is now open for high school seniors and college students who are registered for the 2024-2025 academic year and are active or eligible clients of the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Each scholarship has specific criteria, including academic excellence, independence, self-determination, and fields of study such as STEM, business administration, health services and communications.

This is the 25th year for the scholarship program.

"We are delighted to offer these scholarships yet again and look forward to extending this valuable opportunity to the next generation of scholars," said Commision Executive Director Bernice Davis.

How to apply

Applicants are required to have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and demonstrate community involvement and service.

The deadline to apply is April 25. Applications and supporting documents must be submitted online or emailed to CBVI.Scholarship@dhs.nj.gov. Spanish-language applications are available upon request.

Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark on July 25.

For further information or inquiries, interested individuals can contact Pamela.Gaston@dhs.nj.gov.

Available scholarships

The Nathan & Sally Rogoff Scholarship for Academic Excellence

Amount: $1,000

Sponsor: New Jersey Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Trustees

The award is based on, in order of priority: Response to essay questions, GPA, SAT score, strength of letters of recommendation, involvement in extra-curriculum activities, and volunteer/community service.

The Caroline Rose Foster Scholarship for Independence and Self-Determination

Amount: $1,000

Sponsors: The CBVI Board of Trustees

Award is based on, in order of priority: Response to essay questions, strength of letters of recommendation, GPA, and SAT score.

The Cathy and Herb Bodensiek Scholarship for Students Majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or Business Administration

Amount: $2,000

Sponsor: Estate of Herb Bodensiek

Candidates must major in STEM or Business Administration. The award will be based on, in priority order: response to essay questions, GPA, SAT score, strength of letters of recommendation, involvement in extra-curricular activities and volunteer/community service and financial need.

The Mary Louise Buckley Scholarship for Students Majoring in Health Services or Communications

Amount: $5,000

Sponsor: Estate of Mary Louise Buckley

Award is based on in order of priority: involvement in extra-curricular activities, volunteer and community service activities, response to essay questions, GPA, SAT score, strength of letters of recommendation and financial need.

