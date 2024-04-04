NJ, NY lawyers sling barbs in court over contested congestion pricing plan for Manhattan

NEWARK — The overarching theme of New Jersey’s argument that New York’s congestion pricing program merits further review was whittled down to a hero sandwich analogy during the second and final day of oral arguments Thursday in a suit filed by the Garden State.

“Where’s the beef? There’s no roll, there’s no pickle, there’s no special sauce,” said Bruce Nagel, the attorney representing Fort Lee in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, referring to what he characterized as meager attention New Jersey received in an environmental review of the controversial congestion pricing program.

Nagel accused the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of not offering more concrete solutions or funding to address potential additional pollution that could be generated in Bergen County if traffic diverts to the George Washington Bridge to avoid the congestion pricing zone in midtown Manhattan.

In addition, there should have been more study of how environmental justice communities in New Jersey could be impacted, and the state did not have enough opportunity to weigh in on the program, according to arguments made by a team of lawyers representing New Jersey, led by Randy Mastro of King & Spalding, LLP.

Attorneys representing the MTA and Federal Highway Administration, the two central defendants in the case, refuted those arguments. They said they are not required to dedicate dollars toward mitigation efforts, that New Jersey will benefit from several air quality improvement measures as part of the program, and that there were plenty of opportunities to raise concerns and comments about the congestion pricing plan.

“New Jersey chose not to participate actively,” said Mark Chertock, an attorney representing the MTA from the firm Sive, Paget & Riesel, P.C. “They can’t now shift the burden to the Federal Highway Administration and project sponsors.”

Much of the seven hours of arguments Thursday were spent interpreting the minutiae of federal environmental laws and regulations, with numerous pointed questions from Judge Leo M. Gordon, who at one point issued a stern warning to the courtroom that “words matter” and to choose them carefully.

Would charge vehicles $15 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street

The oral arguments come a week after the MTA’s board approved its congestion pricing plan to charge automobiles $15 to enter local Manhattan streets below 60th Street, though the price is substantially reduced overnight and varies based on the size of the vehicle and for people eligible for exemptions, discounts or credits.

Gordon said he will issue his decision in “sufficient time” before June 15, the date the MTA is expected to start the tolling program.

The case was first brought by the State of New Jersey in July 2023 against the FHWA, arguing the federal agency should have required the MTA to conduct a more thorough environmental review of the congestion pricing proposal.

"The end result is that New Jersey will bear much of the burden of this congestion pricing scheme — in terms of environmental, financial, and human impacts — but receive none of its benefits," New Jersey's attorneys said in court documents.

Mastro had represented former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after the Bridgegate scandal in 2013. In that affair, New Jersey officials concocted a political payback scheme to generate traffic congestion in Fort Lee at the George Washington Bridge entrance, the same area that is the main focus of New Jersey's lawsuit against congestion pricing.

New Jersey has requested the court to require the MTA to start the environmental review process over and conduct a more thorough assessment of the program, known as an environmental impact statement, and halt the congestion pricing program in the meantime.

The MTA submitted a more than 4,000-page document to the FHWA in 2022, which agency officials signed off on last summer, clearing the way for the MTA to move forward with congestion pricing, a program required by a law passed in New York in 2019 to generate $15 billion for the agency's public transportation capital program.

The goals of the program are also to improve air quality and reduce congestion.

'Superficial arguments' and 'selective interpretation'

Attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice argue that New Jersey relied on "superficial arguments or selective interpretation of the record" and describes those alleged flaws in great detail in court documents, saying the state's contentions don't justify their lawsuit.

"Mere policy disagreement ... is insufficient to support the State's environmental claims" and the FHWA "fully considered the effects of the project on New Jersey communities and fully included New Jersey and its residents in the environmental review process," according to court documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Among the points made Thursday by MTA and FHWA attorneys were that New Jersey had ample opportunity to raise concerns about the methods of the analysis, but they did not — despite the MTA extending the public comment period from the required 30 days to 44 and holding multiple private briefings with New Jersey’s state agencies in which few, or in one case zero, comments or questions were raised.

If it launches, this will be the first congestion pricing program in the U.S., following in the footsteps of London, Stockholm, Sweden and Singapore, where similar programs have successfully reduced congestion in city centers. It also would set the stage for how other U.S. cities could implement a similar program.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ, NY trade barbs in court over NYC congestion pricing plan