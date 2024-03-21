What is the NJ Motor Vehicle's Next-of-Kin Registry? Info on emergency contact database

Emergency contact information is used in numerous places like in schools and universities or by employers, but many New Jersey residents may not know that this information can be submitted to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. At the MVC a system called the Next-of-Kin Registry allows individuals of at least 14 years of age to submit and maintain emergency contact information to NJMVC.

This non-public information is to only be used by law-enforcement officers to locate the designated emergency contacts in the event of a vehicle crash that limits the person's ability to communicate.

This Next-of-Kin Registry database was established in 2011. The legislation that allowed this system was called "Sara's Law," which was created in memory of Sara Elizabeth Dubinin from Sayreville. Following a motor vehicle crash, Dubinin became unresponsive and lapsed into a coma before her parents could be notified in September of 2007. She eventually died.

The law put in place wanted to ensure a contact could be reached in the event of a motor vehicle crash.

What is the Next-of-Kin Registry?

The information needed to fill out the form is the applicant's first and last name, their address, the person's driver's license (or non-driver identification card number). Only the online file requires the submission of a social security number.

One or two emergency contacts may be entered. The applicant must apply the contact's first and last name as well as their primary 10 digit phone number.

Emergency contacts must be over the age of 18. If the applicant is under 18, their emergency contact must be their parent or legal guardian. Applicants who are minors must also have their parent's signature, and the parents must submit their same last name, a birth certificate and marriage license for verification. Guardianship papers and/or any legal paperwork must be presented to show they are the guardian of that minor.

Applicants can enter or update their next-of-kin information here. A mail-in form option in also available at the NJMVC website.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJMVC runs emergency contact system, the Next-of-Kin Registry