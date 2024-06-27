NJ minimum wage rose. But here's why many still can't earn enough to survive

New data from a North Jersey nonprofit details just how wide the difference is between what some of New Jersey’s lowest-earning workers make and what they actually need to earn to survive.

The report was released Thursday by United Way of Northern New Jersey, and looks at low-paying workers across the nation.

New Jersey’s minimum wage is $15.13 an hour — the highest it’s ever been. In February 2019, when Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill gradually raising the minimum wage, $15 an hour had the same purchasing power that $18.64 had in May 2024’s dollars, according to the federal government’s inflation calculator.

“Recent wage increases for low-wage jobs have been no match for the surging cost of essentials and a decade of stagnant wages,” the report states.

According to the United Way report, one adult with one school-aged child would need to be earning $53,268 at a bare minimum just to survive, in 2022 dollars, and to pay for basic necessities like housing, child care, food, transportation, technology and health care.

None of the state’s most common occupations — retail salespersons, laborers, freight and material movers, cashiers, janitors and cleaners, office clerks, administrative assistance, customer service representatives, restaurant servers, security guards, and maintenance and repair workers — earned that amount.

Gov. Phil Murphy previously said in December that he was open to the idea of raising the wage even more.

Gov. Phil Murphy previously said in December that he was open to the idea of raising the wage even more.

“I wonder whether or not we shouldn’t be taking this higher,” Murphy, a Democrat, said during his call-in radio show, "Ask Governor Murphy," heard on several NPR affiliate stations. “That’s something I’m open to.”

What's the average income in NJ?

Murphy suggested raising the minimum wage to $18 or $20 an hour. It was $8.60 an hour when Murphy took office in 2018.

New Jersey’s average income was $76,128 in 2023, compared to the average national salary of $59,38, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology runs a “Living Wage” calculator, which shows that a single adult with one child would need to make $43.67 an hour to survive.

United Way estimated in 2023 that during the last 15 years, New Jersey residents lost over $28,000 in buying power despite cooling inflation.

How many NJ households are below federal poverty level

Last year, United Way reported that 37% of New Jersey households — 1.3 million families — were not able to afford basic necessities in the communities where they lived in in 2021, during the pandemic.

The report said 11% of New Jersey households, or 368,639 families, were at the federal poverty level in 2021, but an additional 26% — 923,791 households — were asset-limited, income-constrained, employed, abbreviated as ALICE. The federal poverty level for a family of two is $20,440 and for a family of four is $31,200 according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those ALICE households, while earning above the federal poverty level, still could not afford basic household necessities. They encompass low-paying “essential” jobs such as child care workers, home health aides and cashiers.

United Way said the numbers weren’t even worse thanks to federal COVID-19 monetary relief, most of which has now lapsed.

“When ALICE workers are already standing far behind the starting line in the race to get ahead, a pay increase alone isn’t going to see them across the finish line,” United Way of Northern New Jersey CEO Kiran Handa Gaudioso said Thursday.

