NJ man charged with sexually, physically assaulting 2 children under 13

A northeastern New Jersey man has been arrested on suspicion he sexually and physically assaulted two children under the age of 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Milton Guallpa-Guaman, 45, of Rochelle Park, was arrested in Paramus, just west of New York City, following an investigation led by Musella and the Rochelle Park Police Department.

According to authorities, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was contacted Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency about the alleged abuse of a minor.

An investigation then led authorities to Guallpa-Guaman, who they said “physically abused a child under the age of 13 in Rochelle Park.”

Further investigation revealed he had also sexually assaulted another child under the age of 13 “on numerous occasions,” the office said.

The relationship between Guallpa-Guaman and the victims has not been disclosed.

Guallpa-Guaman was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s currently being held at Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.