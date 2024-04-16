NJ lottery player wins $80,950 Quick Draw Progressive jackpot. Here's where

A lottery player in Bergen County won a portion of a Quick Draw Progressive jackpot on Monday, the New Jersey Lottery announced.

The winning ticket sold at the Boulevard Bar & Grill on Mola Boulevard in Elmwood Park won 20% of the progressive jackpot worth $80,950.

The NJ Lottery says this is the second Quick Draw Progressive Jackpot win since it was introduced on March 4.

What is Quick Draw Progressive?

Quick Draw Progressive Jackpot is a "available to every single player at no additional cost," the lottery states. At the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket is printed nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” from 0 to 80. If you hit all nine numbers you win a portion of the progressive jackpot depending on how much you wagered on that ticket. A $1 ticket wins 10% of the jackpot, $2 ticket wins 20% and any ticket of $10 or more would win 100% of the jackpot.

The New Jersey Lottery holds Quick Draw drawing every four minutes.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lottery player wins $80,950 Quick Draw Progressive jackpot