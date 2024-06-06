NJ lottery player wins $600,000 playing scratch-off game. Here's where ticket was sold

John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

A trip to the liquor store turned into a huge payday for one lucky lottery player in Passaic County.

A $30 Colossal Crossword Scratch-Off ticket recently won $600,000, the New Jersey Lottery announced on social media Thursday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Luigi's Liquors on Jefferson Street in Passaic.

"That's a whooooooooooole lot of cash! Congrats to this player who won a top prize," the NJ Lottery posted on its social accounts.

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 1800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lottery player wins $600,000 playing scratch-off game