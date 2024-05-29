A lottery player from Essex County won $25,110 on Tuesday in the Quick Draw Progressive game through the New Jersey Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Belleville Tobacco on Main Street in Belleville on Tuesday, May 28 was 10% of the Quick Draw Progressive rolling jackpot.

"Quick Draw Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner," the NJ Lottery states.

What is Quick Draw Progressive?

Quick Draw Progressive Jackpot is a "available to every single player at no additional cost," the lottery states. At the bottom of every Quick Draw ticket is printed nine “Your Jackpot Numbers” from 0 to 80. If you hit all nine numbers you win a portion of the progressive jackpot depending on how much you wagered on that ticket. A $1 ticket wins 10% of the jackpot, $2 ticket wins 20% and any ticket of $10 or more would win 100% of the jackpot.

The New Jersey Lottery holds Quick Draw drawings every four minutes.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lottery player wins $25,100 in Quick Draw Progressive game