The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.

Here’s a look at Tuesday, April 16, 2024 winning numbers for each game:

Pick-3

Midday: 6 - 4 - 9; Fireball: 6

Evening: Will be drawn at 10:57 p.m.

Check Pick-3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick-4

Midday: 8 - 6 - 2 - 7; Fireball: 6

Evening: Will be drawn at 10:57 p.m.

Check Pick-4 payouts and previous drawings here.

More: Here's a look at NJ's top 5 big lottery winners in 2023

Jersey Cash 5

Drawings are held daily at 10:57 p.m.

Check Jersey Cash 5 payouts and drawings here.

Cash4Life

Drawings are held daily at 9:00 p.m.

Check previous Cash4Life drawings here.

NJ lottery: Where does all the billions in ticket sales money go?

Pick-6

Drawings are held each Monday and Thursday at 10:57 p.m.

Check previous Pick-6 drawings here.

More: NJ lottery player wins $80,950 Quick Draw Progressive jackpot. Here's where

Quick Draw

Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.

Cash Pop

Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 1800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4 winning numbers for Tuesday, April 16