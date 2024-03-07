The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.

Here’s a look at Wednesday, March 6, 2024 winning numbers for each game:

Pick-3

Midday: 6 - 3 - 2; Fireball: 1

Evening: Will be drawn at 10:57 p.m.

Check Pick-3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Pick-4

Midday: 7 - 1 - 3 - 8; Fireball: 1

Evening: Will be drawn at 10:57 p.m.

Check Pick-4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Jersey Cash 5

Drawings are held daily at 10:57 p.m.

Check Jersey Cash 5 payouts and drawings here.

Cash4Life

10 - 26 - 44 - 52 - 55; Cash Ball: 01

Check previous Cash4Life drawings here.

Pick-6

Drawings are held each Monday and Thursday at 10:57 p.m.

Check previous Pick-6 drawings here.

Quick Draw

Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.

Cash Pop

Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 1800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4 winning numbers for Wednesday, March 6