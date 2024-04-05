NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6 winning numbers for Thursday, April 4
The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.
Here’s a look at Thursday, April 4, 2024 winning numbers for each game:
Pick-3
Midday: 9 - 1 - 1; Fireball: 0
Evening: 7 - 4 - 3; Fireball: 8
Pick-4
Midday: 2 - 1 - 0 - 2; Fireball: 0
Evening: 4 - 3 - 8 - 5; Fireball: 8
Jersey Cash 5
19 - 38 - 16 - 17 - 34; Xtra: 5
Cash4Life
23 - 26 - 28 - 30 - 36; Cash Ball: 03
Pick-6
14 - 30 - 35 - 27 - 21 - 06
Double Play: 40 - 46 - 04 - 41 - 20 - 19
Quick Draw
Cash Pop
Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 1800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org
