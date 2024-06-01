NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers for Friday, May 31
The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.
Here’s a look at Friday, May 31, 2024 winning numbers for each game:
Pick-3
Midday: 0 - 5 - 2; Fireball: 0
Evening: Will be drawn at 10:57 p.m.
Check Pick-3 payouts and previous drawings here.
Pick-4
Midday: 3 - 3 - 9 - 7; Fireball: 0
Evening: Will be drawn at 10:57 p.m.
Check Pick-4 payouts and previous drawings here.
More: Here's a look at NJ's top 5 big lottery winners in 2023
Jersey Cash 5
Drawings are held daily at 10:57 p.m.
Check Jersey Cash 5 payouts and drawings here.
Cash4Life
Drawings are held daily at 9:00 p.m.
Check previous Cash4Life drawings here.
NJ lottery: Where does all the billions in ticket sales money go?
Pick-6
Drawings are held each Monday and Thursday at 10:57 p.m.
Check previous Pick-6 drawings here.
Winner: New Jersey grandmother of 10 planning Disney trip after winning $1 million in Powerball
Quick Draw
Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.
Cash Pop
Drawing are held every four minutes. Check winning numbers here.
Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer
Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 1800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4 winning numbers for Friday, May 31