NJ Lottery bonanza: 7 big winners hit jackpots last week

It's been a lucky week for New Jersey lottery players when seven players won substantial jackpots.

The biggest winner was in Lindenwold, Camden County, where a player hit for $221 million on the June 10 Powerball. The ticket was bought at Preet Food Mart.

There were two other winners who brought home a million dollars. A Pick 6 ticket sold at the Masonville News and Food Store in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, netted someone $3 million. Also, a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in New Milford, Bergen County.

We're celebrating with the retailers, Tejinder Singh and Raj Ghotr, who sold the winning $221 million Powerball ticket in South Jersey! 🎊 Their store was the lucky spot where the winner's life changed forever - and we're thrilled to recognize their role in making it happen! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/N0CXNq4aeI — New Jersey Lottery (@NJLottery) June 16, 2024

A Jersey Cash 5 XTRA ticket, worth $192,763, was sold at Whitehorse Mercerville Exxon in Hamilton, Mercer County. A Powerball player at Ridgedale Wine and Liquors earned someone in East Hanover, Morris County, $50,000. And a Fast Play Progressive player won $49,712 after playing at Ahmad Grocery and Variety in Jersey City, Hudson County.

New Jersey had a big winner in a scratch-off game too. Someone won $500,000 on an It's A Jersey Thing ticket, sold at U.S. Gas in Sussex.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ Player Wins $500,000 on "It's A Jersey Thing" Scratch-Off