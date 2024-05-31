NJ Legislators say stemming 'abuse' of records requests drives OPRA 'reform'

In the moments before the New Jersey Assembly voted on a bill that would gut access to public records, Assemblymember Victoria Flynn spoke about a small town in her district that is often inundated with requests for public records.

The borough of Keyport, she said, has received 250 requests so far this year, and it is costing taxpayers for the clerk to address those requests, which are legally available under the state’s Open Public Records Act law.

“If you walked into Keyport and looked at the clerk’s office, you’d want to cry,” Flynn said during the vote that took place earlier this month. “Just imagine that — 250 requests by this time every year. They all don’t take an hour but let’s say she dedicates an hour to each of those. At what cost is that? And if one of those flips out to a lawsuit, at what cost is that to the little town of Keyport?”

Keyport, a Monmouth County town with about 7,000 residents, received a total of 335 requests in 2023, according to records obtained through OPRA.

The sophomore assemblywoman reiterated in a recent phone call that “we have to reign this in” because “what happens if there’s a substantial interruption to the business operations?”

Yet critics of the bill — which now waits on Gov. Phil Murphy to decide its fate — say it does nothing to help relieve the burden on local clerks.

Staci Berger, president and CEO of the Housing & Community Development Network of New Jersey, called the bill a “Trojan horse to attack democracy” and said lawmakers should scrap it and start over to “really address the problems that these clerks say they have.”

As written, the bill “actually penalizes working families and residents who are concerned about the operations of their government,” Berger said because it makes obtaining records more difficult and in some instances allows for government agencies to sue residents.

Neither the mayor nor the clerk in Keyport responded to questions about how the bill will benefit the borough.

Legislation aims to stem some data requests

The justification of the bill from Flynn and its other sponsors is to address the dozens of requests received every month from attorneys looking for information on car crashes and drunk driving incidents as well as professionals, like real estate agents and in some cases private citizens, looking for building permit information about properties in town.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, admitted “money-making entities” like law firms are part of the problems facing clerks, but this bill doesn’t address those issues.

“The second you get a ticket, the next day these start showing up. Solicitations start showing up in your mailboxes,” he said. “Everybody knows that that’s something that lawyers do, and they specifically did nothing to touch those requests, which are a big part of the volume for any town.”

Flynn instead focused on the fees — instead of the volume of requests — and said the bill will “help deal with the cost of trying to implement OPRA."

Commercial requestors must now wait 14 days for a response to a public information request, up from seven days, according to the bill. But they can now jump the line — for a fee — and get the records in seven days. The agency “may charge a special service fee not exceeding two times the cost of the production of the record.” The bill provides this opportunity only to commercial requestors.

As for the number of requests, Flynn said there is language in the bill to deal with “those who abuse it and make multiple requests over and over and over again” because it becomes a situation where municipal clerks are dropping what they’re doing to find records, make copies and instead are “basically doing the work for a company.”

'There is a cost to implementing OPRA'

To curb those who “abuse” OPRA, the bill will allow a government agency to sue in Superior Court “alleging that a requestor has sought records with the intent to substantially interrupt the performance of government function,” which would allow the court to “issue a protective order limiting the number and scope of requests the requestor may make.” This provision in the bill applies to anyone making repeat public information requests, not just commercial entities.

“Our intent was to create greater opportunities for greater transparency and enhance it, not to take it away but we also wanted to address some of the court decisions that led to costs for towns and for counties to kind of manage those going forward,” Flynn said. “There is a cost to implementing OPRA.”

With or without the changes to OPRA, transparency advocates say information that should be available to the public is constantly under attack.

“People are very strongly in favor of democracy, and now, more than ever, our elected leaders need to show voters that that's what they're going to do,” Berger said.

Just 13 miles away from Keyport is Spotswood, a town suing the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office to stop that agency from lawfully releasing body camera footage of the Spotswood mayor allegedly making racist remarks. Flynn is Spotswood’s attorney, but is not representing the town in that matter.

